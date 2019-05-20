Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed has said that incorporation of private builders and developers will be ensured in the projects of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in the province. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of private builders and developers. The director general of the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA), secretary general of the Housing Task Force Punjab Muhammad Atif and private builders and developers from different cities of the province attended the meeting. Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed said that participation of private builders and developers in the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme would also ensure the quality and transparency of the projects. He said that participation of private sector in this scheme is inevitable to achieve the targets of construction of housing units in the province and for this purpose certain incentives would be offered to private sector. Representatives of private builders and developers assured that under the joint venture, they would provide their complete cooperation to Punjab government for launch of low cost of housing units in the province.