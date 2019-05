Share:

QUETTA : Unknown armed bandits looted a passenger wagon at Pat Kalara near Gandawa area of Jhal Magsi district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, a Gandwa-bound passenger wagon carrying commuters from Jacobabad was on its way when four masked armed robbers intercepted and took away cash and other valuables from commuters and managed to escape from the scene.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.