LAHORE - Former Director Media Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and senior journalist Agha Mohammad Akbar Khan passed away on Sunday in Lahore after a prolonged illness.

He had a liver transplant operation a couple of months ago but due to post-operation complications, his condition could not remain stable. He had worked as media head in PCB. Furthermore, he had worked with Daily The Nation as Sports Editor. His funeral will be announced later upon the arrival of his daughter from America. Agha Akbar has left behind a widow, two sons and a daughter.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan Olympic Association, Sports Board Punjab and other sports organizations as well as Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL) offered their heartfelt on the death of Agha Akbar. In their condolence message, they prayed that Almighty Allah may shower His blessings upon the departed soul and grant courage to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.