KARACHI - Six suspects were arrested in a joint search operation by Pakistan Rangers-Sindh and District Central Police in Khamiso Goth in the limits of New Karachi Industrial Area.

The operation was conducted to ensure strict security during the holy month of Ramazan and in the wake of upcoming Youm-e-Ali (AS) said a police’s press release issued here on Sunday.

The personnel of District Central Police, Rangers and commandos took part in the search operation.