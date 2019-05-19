Share:

LONDON-‘Loose Women’ star Stacey Solomon insists she and Joe Swash are not ‘’perfect’’ together, although they ‘’genuinely really love’’ one another despite their rows. Stacey Solomon insists she and Joe Swash are not ‘’perfect’’ together.

The couple - who have been in a relationship since 2016 are expecting their first child together - ‘’genuinely really love’’ one another but the ‘Loose Women’ star admitted they still argue a lot. She told Closer magazine: ‘’There’s no secret to relationships. We just genuinely really love each other and care about each other...

‘’But when people say, ‘You’re adorable’ or ‘You’re perfect’, I want to say we’re really not. We love each other - but there are times when we’re at loggerheads or in arguments. ‘’When we’re on the brink of going mad at each other, one of us usually does something stupid to break the ice and so we laugh.