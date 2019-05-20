Share:

SHARAQPUR -An elderly man attempted to sexually assault a boy while a teenager was kidnapped in a separate incident here on Sunday.

According to police sources, Irshad Bibi, a resident of suburban Eesan village submitted an application to the Sharqpur Police, accusing that Akram, Bilal, Akbar Ali and Khan Muhammad had kidnapped her 15-year-old daughter. She said that the accused also took away three tola gold jewellery and Rs250,000 from her house.

In a separate incident occurred in village Kot Mehmood, an 80-year-old man namely Amin attempted to assault a 12-year-old boy, son of Shoukat Ali.

The police have registered separate FIRs of both the incidents and started investigation.