Share:

HAFIZABAD - Three young men of Kuriala village were killed on the spot while another sustained serious injuries when a recklessly driven dumper truck dashed against two cars near Mahiwala village on Hafizabad-Khanqa Dogran, about 15km from here early Sunday morning.

According to rescue source, Muhammad Nabeel, resident of Kuriala village, who has purchased car about four days ago, along with his friends - Salamat Ali and Noor Muhammad, was on the way to Khanqah Dogran Motorway Interchange link road for pleasure early Sunday morning. In the meanwhile, a speeding dumper truck, coming from the opposite direction, rammed into the car. As a result the car was badly smashed and all the three riders died before any medical aid could be made available to them. Meanwhile, another car driven by Muhammad Ashfaq was also hit by the dumper at the same place, resulting in serious injuries to him, who was later shifted to the Trauma Centre Hafizabad in precarious condition. The dumper driver fled the scene after the dreadful accident. The police have registered a case against runaway driver.