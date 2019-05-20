Share:

At least three people were killed in separate incidents of firing over various disputes in different areas of Bannu on Monday.

Police said that armed men sprayed bullets at their rivals near Tarang Graveyard in Mandan police station jurisdiction, Bannu.

Two including member of rival group identified as Iftikhar s/o Noor Zali Khan and a 55-year-old passerby Haji Noor Ali Khan s/o Naz Mir Khan were killed in the firing and the assailants fled the scene after committing double murder.

The second incident also took place in Mandan police station jurisdiction where armed men including Manzoor s/o Rustam Khan and Akhir Zaman s/o Gul Wali Khan gunned down 30-year-old Gulab Zaman s/o Gul Wali Khan over property dispute.

The bodies of both incidents were shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering separate cases into both incidents started raids to arrest the murderers.