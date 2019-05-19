Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Water and Sanitation Agency claimed that there was no shortage of water during the holy month of Ramzan.

WASA has improved its services and capacity, said Managing Director Tanveer. The MD WASA said that water was being supplied regularly to the consumers without any major complaints. The MD urged the consumers to use water judiciously. He informed that a water conservation drive would be launched in the city to create awareness among people about water wastage and informing them about ways to save water.

Meanwhile, residents of Adiala Road and adjacent areas are facing acute water shortage for the last several days. The political affluent, influential of the area were seemed helpless to resolve the issue. A complainant of Adiala road Yousaf said, “We have to fetch water from far flung areas to meet the daily needs”. He said, “We can’t afford a water tanker that is costly and unaffordable and we have to pay Rs 2,000 twice a week to buy water from the tanker”. He said that repeated complaints had been lodged but Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) was taking no action to provide the basic need.