LEEDS - After half-centuries from Joe Root (84) and Eoin Morgan (76) had helped England post 351-9 from their 50 overs, Woakes (5-54) ripped through the Pakistan top order in a fine opening burst.

He took three wickets without conceding a run in his first two overs to leave the tourists 6-3 before returning late on to take another two wickets as Pakistan, for whom Sarfaraz Ahmed (97) and Babar Azam (80) provided the only sustained resistance, were bowled out for 297.

With the series won, England have just two warm-ups games left before the World Cup with the final 15-man squad to be announced on Tuesday. Morgan chose to bat first in preparation for the World Cup and he could not have wished for a better start as England raced to three figures inside 11 overs.

Pakistan faced their second consecutive ODI series sweep for as they were also defeated 5-0 by Australia in UAE ahead of World Cup.

James Vince (33) had departed by that stage, caught in the deep off Shaheen Afridi, but the runs were flowing with Jonny Bairstow and Root at the crease. Bairstow (32) holed out as he tried to hit Imad Wasim (3-53) over long-on but again, it did little to stem the flow of runs. Root and Morgan both looked in fine touch, getting to 50 in 37 balls and 43 balls respectively, and the captain smashed five sixes before he was undone by another short ball by Shaheen (4-82), ending a third-wicket partnership of 117.

Root had rarely looked troubled and was within sight of a century so his furious reaction when he picked out Asif Ali at deep square leg to give Mohammad Hasnain (1-67) a wicket was wholly understandable. That triggered a mini-collapse from the England middle order as Jos Buttler (34), Moeen Ali (0), Woakes (13) and Ben Stokes (21) were all dismissed within the next 10 overs.

England’s hopes of reaching 400 were dashed but the depth of their batting was shown again as Tom Curran, coming in at No 10, thumped an unbeaten 29 from 15 balls to take them up to 351-9 - the highest score in an ODI at Headingley. That looked a very long way off as Pakistan slumped to 6-3 after three overs, with Woakes tearing through the top order.

He had Fakhar Zaman (0) caught at second slip third ball and then trapped Abid Ali (5) and Mohammad Hafeez (0) lbw in his next over, to give him figures of 3-0 from his first two overs. Pakistan fought back though through Babar and Sarfaraz. The pair batted smartly, keeping the required rate manageable as they stretched the partnership to 144 before a fantastic piece of fielding from Adil Rashid.

Sarfaraz dropped the ball into the legside, Babar wanted a single but was sent back and although Buttler’s throw was wayward, Rashid collected it and flicked the ball behind him and onto the stumps. Rashid was at it again a couple of overs later, this time taking a brilliant catch off his own bowling to remove Shoaib Malik (4), flinging himself to his left and clinging on one-handed.

Sarfaraz was closing in on a hundred but another piece of excellent fielding stopped him reaching the milestone. The Pakistan skipper tried to run the ball down to third man off Ali, Buttler read it and stuck out a boot before scooping up the ball and taking off the bails before Sarfaraz could get his bat down. Woakes then returned and had Imad (25) caught behind down the legside, Asif Ali (22) fell to David Willey (1-55), who then took the catch in deep to remove Hassan (11) and give Woakes his five-for. A last-wicket stand between Shaheen (19no) and Hasnain (28) frustrated England for a while before the latter ran past one from Rashid (2-54) and was stumped by Buttler

Scorecard

ENGLAND:

J Vince c Fakhar b Shaheen 33

J Bairstow c Shaheen b Imad 32

J Rootc Asif b Hasnain 84

E Morgan c Abid b Shaheen 76

J Buttler c Abid b Imad 34

B Stokes c Fakhar b Hasan 21

M Ali lbw b Imad 0

C Woakes c Babar b Shaheen 13

D Willey b Shaheen 14

T Curran not out 29

A Rashid not out 2

EXTRAS: (lb2, nb1, w10) 13

TOTAL: (9 wkts ;50 overs) 351

FOW::1-63, 2-105, 3-222, 4-257, 5-272, 6-272, 7-295, 8-310, 9-336

BOWLING: Hasan Ali 10-0-70-1, Shaheen Afridi 10-0-82-4, M Hasnain 8-0-67-1, Imad Wasim 10-0-53-3, Fakhar Zaman 4-0-23-0, Shoaib Malik 4-0-29-0, M Hafeez 4-0-25-0

PAKISTAN:

Fakhar Zaman c Root b Woakes 0

Abid Ali lbw b Woakes 5

Babar Azam run out 80

M Hafeez lbw b Woakes 0

Sarfaraz Ahmed run out 97

Shoaib Malik c & b Rashid 4

Asif Ali c Stokes b Willey 22

Imad Wasim c Buttler b Woakes 25

Hasan Ali c Willey b Woakes 11

Shaheen Afridi not out 19

Mohammad Hasnain st Buttler b Rashid 28

Extras: (lb3, w3) 6

TOTAL: (all out; 46.5 overs) 297

FOW: 1-0, 2-6, 3-6, 4-152, 5-189, 6-193, 7-232, 8-250, 9-250, 10-297

BOWLING: C Woakes 10-2-54-5, D Willey 9-1-55-1, T Curran 6-0-40-0, B Stokes 4-0-28-0, M Ali-10-0-63-0, A Rashid 7.5-0-54-2

TOSS: England

UMPIRES: Michael Gough, Paul Reiffel

TV UMPIRE: Chris Gaffaney

MATCH REFEREE: Sir Richie Richardson