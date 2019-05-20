Share:

In the latest development regarding money laundering through fake bank accounts case, Mushtaq Ahmed, the close aide and former stenographer of former president Asif Ali Zardari, has fled Dubai and moved to Britain, sources familiar with the matter revealed on Monday.

Moreover, Britain’s Border Force has been officially informed about his movement, while Interpol has also contacted officials in Britain for his arrest. According to the sources, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has written a letter to the interior ministry for the cancellation of Mushtaq’s passport.

Within a week after model Ayyan Ali was arrested in March, 2015, Mushtaq managed to flee from the country to Dubai. However, on the request of the NAB, Interpol issued his red warrants.