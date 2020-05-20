Share:

LAHORE - Thirteen more COVID-19 patients breathed their last on Tuesday, taking the death toll in Punjab to 273, while confirmed cases of the coronavirus raced to 15,976 with the addition of 630 new infections reported during the last 24 hours.

As many as 153 new cases were reported from Rawalpindi, 88 from Sialkot, 71 from Sheikhupura, 65 from Mandi Bahauddin, 48 from Gujranwala, 38 from Faisalabad, 36 from Kasur, 25 from Multan, 23 from Hafizabad, 20 from Sargodha, 12 from Dera Ghazi Khan, eight from Mianwali, seven each from Narowal and Bahawalpur, six Nankana Sahib, four from Rahim Yar Khan, three each in Chakwal, Layyah and Okara, two each from Toba Tek Singh and Bahawalnagar, and one each from Attock, Jhelum, Vehari, Khushab, and Pakpattan.

As per spokesperson of the Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 174,305 tests have been conducted in the province.