MARDAN - Police have arrested 29 suspects including 4 proclaimed offenders and 4 facilitators in various crimes in the last 24 hours in different parts of the district under the National Action Plan (NAP), DPO Sajjad Khan said yesterday.
Speaking to media here, the DPO said that Mardan police have continued the search and combing operation throughout the district under the NAP.
He added that Par Hoti, Toru, Shahbaz Garhi and Chura police stations officials arrested 29 suspected including 4 proclaimed offenders (Pos) and 4 facilitators of criminals.