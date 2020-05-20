Share:

ISLAMABAD-Aabpara police have arrested four members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons and motorbike from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad AamirZulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (City) Omer Khan constituted special team under supervision of DSP Iqbal Khan which successfully arrested four members of the gang involved in snatching mobile phones, and other valuables at gun point from citizens. The police also recovered four 30-bore illicit pistols along with ammunition and a motorbike from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons at Aabpara police station and further investigation is underway.