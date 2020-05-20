Share:

Rawalpindi-Four more patients died of novel coronavirus in city bringing the death toll to 76. Similarly, an inspector of Excise and Taxation Office Islamabad namely Sheikh Shahid Suleman infected with COVID-19 took his last breath in Shifa International Hospital on Monday.

According to details, Fatima Bibi, 55 years old, resident of Dhoke Munshi, was brought to hospital on Holy Family Hospital on May 18 and she died on late night. Khurram Fazal, 30years old, resident of 7th Road, died in his house as he was isolated in home.

They added Aalia Shahzad, 45 years old, resident of Mohallah Shah Chan Chiragh, was brought to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) on May 15 and she died on May 19.

Sagheer Asghar, 47 years old, resident of Dhama Syedan Adiala Road, was brought to Benazir Bhutto Hospital on May 17 and he died on May 19.

As many as 56 people tested positive from the garrison city on Tuesday took the tally to 1826 and four patients died while six confirmed patients were discharged from the hospitals.

The number of confirmed patients in Rawalpindi reached at 1826 while 73 people died and 508 patients were discharged after recovery. At present, 1245 confirmed patients are under treatment including 454 in the hospitals and 791 patients were quarantined in their houses.

Apart from this, 479 suspected patients were also brought to three hospitals of Rawalpindi and their samples had been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) and Benazir Bhutto Hospital laboratory for COVID-19 serology but the report will come after three to four days.

However, the district health authority officials said that 1229 people tested negative while 421 people tested positive in last three days. They said that sample of all the persons of close contacts of confirmed patients were also sent to laboratory for COVID-19 serology.

The local administrations also kept 2903 persons in quarantines who had been close contacts of the confirmed patients and 791 in their houses.

As many as 1303 passengers coming from abroad were kept in quarantine facilities in Fatima Jinnah Women University, Pir Mehar Ali Shah University and Engineering University Taxila.

As many as 367 passengers belonged to district Rawalpindi while 936 were from outside the district. As many as 1070 passengers went back to home in last two days.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood told media that there was enough space to accommodate the patients in the hospitals and three field hospitals in the district Rawalpindi but due to government direction, those patients had been isolated in their house who had no symptoms of COVID-19 while they had been tested positive in laboratory test.

He said that Ehsas Kifalat programme was successfully providing cash to deserving families in the division and in last one month, total 212347 families got Rs12,000 per family from this programme.