ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday was informed that more than 600 people were inducted in various ministries, divisions, and departments of the federal governments in violation of laid down procedure.

The Prime Minister sought detail of illegal recruitment in various ministries and 27 divisions and departments of the federal governments after the authorities submitted a list of 638 such people who were inducted in violation of laid down procedure.

This was stated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz while briefing media about decisions taken at federal cabinet’s meeting held in Islamabad Tuesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

“The rest of the ministries have been directed to submit details of illegal recruitment in one week,” he said. He said action is being taken against illegal recruitments from August 2016 onwards.

Shibli Faraz said the cabinet has also constituted a committee in the chairmanship of Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan to prepare a legal framework to outsource country’s airports so that they can be brought to the level of international standard.

PM directs clearance of all outstanding dues of media houses before Eid

He said all ministries have been given one week deadline to submit reports on illegal appointments in their respective ministries and departments. The cabinet meeting was also briefed on outstanding dues of media organizations. Meanwhile PM Imran khan directed the ministries and departments to pay outstanding dues of media organisations ahead of Eid-ul-Fitar.

The cabinet meeting also discussed issues related to handover managements of airports to private sector and a special Committee has been designed for outsourcing of airports. All legal requirements on airports outsourcing will be settled by June 30, 2020.

The information minister also said the federal cabinet discussed to improve Telemetry System to ensure just distribution of water among provinces as per their share. Responding to a question, the Minister said report of the inquiry commission on the sugar scandal would be released very soon.

In response to another query, he said jobs of employees of the airports will be secured. He said the downtrodden segment of society is very important segment for the Prime Minister.

Answering a question, the Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan will address to the World Economic Forum tomorrow, via video link. He said Imran Khan would talk about his initiative for global debt relief.

Syed Shibli Faraz said the cabinet has also approved export of locally manufactured surplus protective gear regarding COVID-19. He said the cabinet also approved appointment of community welfare attaches in various countries to facilitate overseas Pakistanis there.

The minister also said that members for healthcare commission for Islamabad have also been finalized.

A special package is being announced for citizens residing near line of control.

Meanwhile, a special package was announced for agricultural sector in the country adding that a subsidy Rs.37 billion is being made in prices of fertilizer. The minister also said that nine billion rupees were fixed for reduction in outstanding debts on agriculture debts. Rs2.3 billion rupees were fixed for subsidy on cotton seeds, said Info Minister. Rs6 billion are also fixed for pesticides to safe cotton crops from pesticides while Rs.2.5 billion has been allocated for subsidy on tractor.

PM pledges Rs4 on each donated rupee in Covid-19 Relief Fund

OUR STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday once again reiterated that the government had already committed to donate Rs 4 for each donated rupee in the Ehsaas Emergency Cash category for job-loss affectees under the PM Covid-19 Relief Fund.

In a tweet, the prime minister also referred to launching ceremony of disbursement of cash amounts among the first batch of affectees yesterday where he met recipients of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Category IV for labourers who had been laid off from work due to coronavirus pandemic. “For every rupee donated, govt (government) will give 4 more. Ehsaas data & transparency rules apply fully. Applications are opened at https://ehsaaslabour.nadra.gov.pk/ehsaas/,” he further tweeted.