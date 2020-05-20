Share:

RAWALPINDI - Seven soldiers embraced martyrdom (Shahadat) in two separate terror attacks in Balochistan, Pakistan Army said on Tuesday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations, the terrorists targeted a patrolling convoy with an explosive device in Mach. In other incident, the terrorists opened fire on security personnel in Kech area.

A FC vehicle was targeted through Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in Pir Ghaib, Mach, Balochistan late last night as the vehicle was returning to base camp after routine patrolling duty, says a press release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the IED attack six soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a civilian driver embraced Shahadat. The Shaheeds included Naib Subedar Ihsan Ullah Khan, Naik Zubair Khan, Naik Ijaz Ahmed, Naik Maula Bux, Naik Noor Muhammad and driver Abdul Jabbar.

In another incident, during exchange of fire with terrorists near Mand, Kech, Balochistan, Sepoy Imdad Ali embraced Shahadat.