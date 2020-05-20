Share:

HYDERABAD - On the orders of SSP, the district Police on Tuesday in successful op­eration against the menace of drugs seized huge quantity of raw wine.

The operation against drugs was launched on the directives of SSP Tan­veer Hussain Tunio in order to safe­guard the life and property of general public, repression of drug peddlers and criminals and crackdown drug business In this regard Station House Officer Qazi Ahmed Police Station raided a raw wine manufacturing den in the station jurisdiction and seized 500 liters raw wine.

Police also arrested accused Mu­hammad Sadiq Chandio during the raid while his five accomplices man­aged to escape from the scene. Police has cordoned off the entire area for arrest of fleecing criminals.

On the other hand Station House officer Daulatpur Police Station on secret information recovered 200 liters raw wine and arrested drug peddler Gul Hassan Dahri and had registered against him.

Meanwhile SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio has directed all Station House Officers of the district to expedite their operation against drug dealers and also instructed to form special teams for the arrest of drug dealers in order to uproot the menace from the district.

Meanwhile, Police in a bid to com­bat narcotics and crime on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recov­ered 4400 GND, Safina Gutkaa and vehicle from his possession.

According to details on the direc­tives of SSP Tharprkar Abdullah Ahmed in-charge CIA police Zulfiqar Hyderi with his team conducted a raid in the limit of PS Islamkot and arrested a suspect Ghulam Hussain s/o Muhammad Umer Vikyo and recovered 4400 GND, Safina Gutkaa and a vehicle from his possession.