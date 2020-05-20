Share:

KARACHI - The Anti Narcotics Force Police Station Clifton on Tuesday seized 11.4 kgs marijuana and arrested two drug peddlers in two sepa­rate actions. According to an official, the ANF arrested Bilal Gul s/o Sher Gul from Shireen Jinnah Colony, Clif­ton and recovered 2.400kgs marijuana from his pos­session. In another action, the ANF conducted a raid at a house in DHA area and seized 9kgs marijuana. Absconding accused Asif Ashraf has been nominated in an FIR. Cases have been registered and further inves­tigations are underway.