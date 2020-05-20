Share:

Rawalpindi-The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has launched operations against drug mafia across the country and seized 451 kg drugs besides arresting 19 suspected smugglers, informed a spokesman on Tuesday.

Also, ANF has impounded nine vehicles that were being used by the smugglers for transporting drugs, he added. The value of seized narcotics is Rs 25.16 million in international market, the spokesman added.

According to him, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has carried out some 19 operations in various cities seizing 451 kg narcotics and arresting 19 suspected smugglers.

He said nine vehicles were also impounded. The seized drugs comprised of 115.07 kg heroin, 207 kg Hashish and 128.7 kg Opium.

He said ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a car near Islamabad Interchange, Old Toll Plaza Motorway and recovered 8 kg heroin from secret cavities of the seized car.

Resultantly, two accused persons namely Muhammad Iqbal Alias resident of Mansehra and Gul Muhammad (Afghan National) were arrested on the spot. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a car at Chungi No 26 Bus Stop, Islamabad and recovered 8.8 kg Hashish and 3.3 kg Opium from secret cavities of the said car, he said adding that two accused persons namely Muhammad Sanan resident of Charsadda and a lady accomplice namely Hashmat Bibi resident of Swabi were arrested on the spot. In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused person namely Muhammad Imran resident of Rawalpindi and recovered 4 Kg Hashish and 9MM Pistol alongwith magazine and 10 live rounds. He was arrested near Mankala Flyover, Kalar Syedan Road, Rawalpindi, he said. Similarly, ANF also took action against drug mafia in Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Quetta, Faisalabad and other cities and held smugglers.

Separate cases were registered against them while further investigation was on, he said.