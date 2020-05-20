Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal visited mega shopping mall in Johar Town on Tuesday and reviewed implementation on SOPs.

The Minister was apprised by the administration about maintaining social distancing measures, usage of hand sanitizers, wearing of masks along with ensuring queue management system.

Aslam Iqbal while talking with media representatives remarked that SOPs are fully implemented in this shopping mall as no one is seen without wearing mask.

Social distancing is also being maintained and shopkeepers are dealing the customers by wearing shields, he added.

The Minister hoped that likewise implementation on SOPs will also be followed in other shopping malls.

He urged that in order to save ourselves, our near and dear ones, elders, friends and relatives from coronavirus pandemic we will have to act upon precautionary measures. The Minister apprised that the orders of Supreme Court will be fully implemented and obeyed with regard to granting permission to carry out business on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

He further added that the matter pertaining to increasing timings of markets is also under consideration in the cabinet meeting. The Minister stressed that implementation on 20-points being settled with the government with regard to offering prayers in mosques and holding congregations is imperative.

He further informed that 50 per cent transport has been opened but if members of the same family are traveling from one city to another then they can be seated together while maintaining social distance between stranger passengers is essential. Aslam Iqbal further underscored that the benefits of decrease in petroleum prices must reach to the common man and hopefully all transporters will also act upon rules and regulations.

The Minister assured that the government is standing by the traders in the prevailing difficult situation and advised the traders they should not ignore SOPs for the sake of minting money.

The Minister further advised traders to implement on SOPs in letter and spirit and disclosed that cinemas and theaters will not be opened on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.