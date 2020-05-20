Share:

Islamabad-Ayesha Omar joins The Citizen Foundation Goodwill Ambassador program. Having endured a tough childhood with the loss of her father and seeing her mother’s dedication to her and her brother’s education, she grew up with the same dedication towards children’s betterment and aims to use her position to actively work with underprivileged students and children, to provide them with fair education.

Ayesha believes that education is truly powerful in helping individuals lift themselves out of a difficult life and make informed choices. She also believes that education is not a privilege but a right that every citizen should have access to, regardless of their financial situation.

There are 22.8 million children who are out of school in Pakistan and the actress wants to use her voice to fil the gap.