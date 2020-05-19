Share:

LAHORE-Former off spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has said that Pakistan T20I and ODI captain Babar Azam has all the qualities of becoming a leader but he needs to learn from the world’s best team leaders to emerge as a leading captain.

Saqlain said this on his YouTube Channel ‘Saqlain Mushtaq Show’. “There is a big difference between a captain and a leader. But I feel captain Babar Azam has all the necessary elements which a leader should have, but for this, he needs to sit with the world’s best team leaders to learn the ways how he can lead his side in the best possible manner.

“The quality of a good leader is that he knows well how to lead the team and how to execute his plans. These are the things, which young Babar can learn from the former great captains, who had led their side in an authoritative manner and recorded a great number of victories including winning the mega events for the country,” he added.

The former cricketer said that the confidence level and batting skills of Babar are matchless and he has been exhibiting outstanding performances right from the word go. “To improve his captaincy and learn the ways of leading his side successfully, Babar should sit with great leaders like Imran Khan and Wasim Akram. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should also arrange Babar’s meetings with Australian cricket greats Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting and England’s Andrew Strauss, who had won tough Ashes Series for their countries.

He further suggested that the PCB should arrange Babar’s meetings with cricket greats of the country, against which they are going to play a series. “Whenever Pakistan’s series takes place with another country, the management should arrange the captain’s meetings with former greats of that country so that he may pick up their brains and chalk out a comprehensive plan against their opponents, which will surely help the country excel in that particular series.”

He said that Babar should also prepare himself very well how to tackle media, besides leading the side successfully and giving out his best as a batsman. “First of all, Babar should never compromise on his batting skills and always focus on giving out his best as batsman and then as a captain as well. These two things will help him in boosting his confidence and morale and also give him courage to tackle the media very well. He should also learn how to handle media and the PCB’s media department should also help him in this regard.”

Saqlain suggested Babar to forget about the proposals of some quarters regarding learning and speaking English well. “Yes, every cricketer should know how to speak English to communicate well at international level but shifting his entire focus on it will obviously disturb his performance. Babar just needs to talk in English during the toss and post-match presentations, so asking him to learn English is totally irrelevant. He knows Urdu and needs nothing else to express himself.

“There are several world leaders, who speak in their mother tongues. An interpreter can explain whatever he says. However, if you have time, there is no harm in acquiring a second language, but I believe it’s not as important for you as a captain. I believe Babar has leadership qualities and that’s why he has been given the responsibility of leading the T20I and ODI teams,” Saqlain concluded.