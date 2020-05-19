Share:

Quetta - Balochistan government has announced special financial package for the artists affected due to weeks long lockdown in the province due to COVID-19 pandemic. According to official source, the special package would provide assistance to the artists to run the day to day business of their households. Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has given the approval of the special package. The chief minister had also directed the Department of Culture to finalize the measures immediately to provide special packages to artists. Talking to APP here, a renowned artist Fazeel Ashraf Qaisrani said “This is praiseworthy initiate by the government. Under this package many artists who are living under privilege lives would get a fresh hope of living. This scheme would offer full support to the artists so that they could survive in the hour of need. There were more than 1200 artists registered in the province and many others would be registered soon as the process would start”.