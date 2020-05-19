Share:

ISLAMABAD-Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Tuesday approved 7 projects worth Rs. 41.37 billion including Ph.D Scholarship under US- Pakistan Knowledge Corridor which was referred to ECNEC for final consideration.

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan approved 06 projects worth Rs16.111 billion and recommended 1 project worth Rs. 25.226 billion to ECNEC for consideration.

Senior officials from Planning Commission and federal governments also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference.

Four projects related to Health, Higher Education and Industries & Commerce were presented in the meeting. Two projects related to Health were presented in the meeting. First project titled “Strengthening Civil Registration & Vital Statistics System” worth Rs 201.917 million was approved in the meeting. The project will create a revamped model of registration of all vital events (births, deaths, marriage etc) in Model Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). Second project namely “BalochistanHuman Capital Investment Project” worth Rs 5616.985 million was approved in the meeting.

Two projects related to Higher Education were presented in CDWP meeting. First project namely “Ph.D Scholarship under US- Pakistan Knowledge Corridor” worth Rs. 25226.274 million was referred to ECNEC. This program will develop collaboration between Pakistan and renowned US institutions to transfer new research techniques focused on Pakistani needs. Project will also bring opportunities to develop research projects and build capacity in the higher education system of both the partner countries. Second project namely “Jalozai Campus of UET Peshawar” worth Rs 6535.32 million was approved in the meeting.

Two projects related to Information Technology namely “E-Office Replication at Division of the Federal Government” worth Rs. 689.653 million was approved by CDWP. The major objective of this project includes replacing e-office/filling system in all Ministries/Divisions to achieve the goal of internal efficiency and effectiveness. Second project titled “Feasibility and System Definition Study (FSDS) of Pakistan Satellite Navigation Program (PSNP)” worth Rs. 780 million was also approved in the meeting.

A project related to Industries &Commerce titled “Establishment of Hub Special Economic Zone” worth Rs. 2287.844 million approved in the meeting. The project envisages establishment of Hub Special Economic Zone by providing basic amenities to the industries sector in the area.

Seven Concept Clearance projects were presented in the meeting wherein two projects were funded by World Bank, one by KOICA and five projects from Ministry of Finance.