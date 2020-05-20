Share:

ISLAMABAD - A 10-member Chinese Military Medical team headed by Major General Huang Qingzhen, Disease prevention and control visited National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The team was briefed about Pakistan’s efforts against pandemic so far, future course of action including emergency response measures, said the NCOC.

The visiting delegation was apprised about TTQ strategy which is corner stone of Pakistan’s National COVID Effort & helping the scale and scope of targeted lockdown and containment efforts against COVID 19.

The NCOC officials thanked the visiting delegation for sharing their expertise and valuable input.

They also thanked the visiting delegation for all out support extended by China in fight against pandemic in all domains.

The Chinese medical team shared their experiences of early identification, early isolation and early treatment which helped China to contain the pandemic. The visiting delegation appreciated NCOC for steering the National COVID effort with scientific approach as per health experts advices.

It’s pertinent to mention that Chinese Military Medical team is on an official visit to Pakistan having various specialists including Disease control, pulmonologists, ICU, infectious disease and control, testing and nursing experts .