RAWALPINDI - As residents of twin cities are heading to their hometowns and villages to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their beloved ones, inter-city transporters have allegedly started jacking up their fares.

To stop this profiting, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar has launched a grand operation against these transporters for fleecing the passengers.

According to traffic police spokesman, CTO/SSP Syed Ali Akbar has already warned the transporters to stop overcharging the passengers or else strict action would be taken against them. Similarly, CTO asked the wardens to take action against those transporters found involved in violating SOPs of Punjab government. “CTO has constituted special squads tasking them to keep a vigil on transporters and make them abiding the laws,” he said. He added the Education Wing of CTP have also been arranging awareness campaigns at all the bus terminals in Rawalpindi and educating the transporters about COVID-19.

He said CTO has directed the incharges and duty officers serving in tehsils to initiate legal action against the transporters who were charging extra fares from the passengers. Also, the wardens should ensure the implementation of SOPs by the transporters and passengers, he said.

In a statement, CTO Syed Ali Akbar said that it is the prime responsibility of the transporters to protect the lives and belongings of the passengers and act upon SOPs of government and the CTP Headquarters. He advised the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and to stay at homes for the safety of their own self and the families. He said the citizens should not park their vehicles in no parking zones in the markets and bazaars as it halts smooth flue of traffic. “The traffic wardens are at service of citizens while observing fasts of Ramazan ul Mubarak even in harsh weather condition,” he said. He asked road users to cooperate with traffic wardens.