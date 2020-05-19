Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary Muhammad Asif Bajwa and the entire PHF family on Tuesday condoled the deaths of the mother of former international hockey umpire, Dilawar Bhatti and wife of senior journalist Shahzad Malik. They expressed their deepest sympathies with the members of the bereaved families and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss. Meanwhile, Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL) also condoled the deaths and prayed the Allah Almighty to grant the departed souls high ranks in the Jannah.