Faisalabad - Faisalabad Development Authority One Window Counter received 227 applications from the people relating to their matters of different sections of FDA after its restoration during the last 10 days.

The services of one window counter had been suspended during lockdown as a part of precautionary measures against coronavirus.

This was informed during a meeting chaired by FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja to review the performance of one window counter .

Additional Director General Amer Aziz, Directors Mehr Ayub, Asma Mohsin, Dr Anam Sajid Malik, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta, Incharge One Window Counter Muhammad Abdullah and other officers attended the meeting.

The DG FDA reviewed the the pace and quality of sectional performance and said that FDA was committed to maintain the quality of services despite difficulties due to threat of coronavirus.

He directed the sectional heads for prompt disposal of official work and no file should be delayed unnecessarily. He said that pending work due to lockdown should be cleared on priority basis.

It was informed during the meeting that 117 applications disposed of after providing the relief to the applicants during the last 10 days.

According to the details, 28 applications were received on one window counter during the last 10 days relating to the transfer of properties, 99 applications were submitted regarding the work concerned to Estate Management section,

About 71 applications of seeking NOCs from Town Planning section were received in these days besides handling four issues relating to the Katchi Abadies.

About 25 applicants submitted their files about other different issues relating approval of building maps. The 334 vouchers were issued to the applicants for depositing the different kinds of dues and arrears besides sending the 410 sms to the applicants for informing the status of their work, it was also informed during the meeting.

The Director General expressed his satisfaction over the performance of one window counter and appreciated the work of duty staff for efficient service delivery.

He directed for following the all SOPs of precautions against coronavirus threat.

He said that the citizens on FDA one window counter should be guided properly against coronavirus and they should be made bound to wear face mask for safety, however, facilities of cleaning hands with sanitizer be provided to them during the working hours.

He urged upon keeping completed transparency and maintaining merit while disposing the official work.