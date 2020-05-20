Share:

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood has launched TeleSchool App to get feedback from parents and students.

He was speaking at the launching ceremony of the application in Islamabad today.

The Minister said app is aimed at providing a two-way SMS platform to parents and students to respond about TeleSchool initiative, taken to impart education, through distance learning, due to closure of educational institutions as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Shafqat Mahmood said the app will help prepare a database about people's responses and queries towards the TeleSchool and contribute in improving the initiative in future. He urged parents and students to provide their maximum response to this programme.