KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has taken notice of the news regard­ing non-availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for doctors and medical staff in vari­ous government hospitals of the province and issued directives for immediately sending a container of PPEs to Chandka Medical Col­lege Hospital Larkana and Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad.

The Governor issued these di­rectives in view of the protest by the Young Doctors Association, said a spokesperson to the Gover­nor on Tuesday.

The Governor said that the doc­tors and medical staff were front line soldiers against coronavirus and therefore all possible steps would be taken to provide them with protective equipments so that they could perform their du­ties with complete peace of mind and diligence.