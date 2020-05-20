Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government, in order to complete mandatory days of parliamentary year missed due to Coronavirus crisis, has planned to call longest session of national assembly session by the first week of next month.

The longest session of National Assembly, taking care of preventive measures, will start from June5 to continue till August 13.

The government side will not only to cover all pending legislative business and passage of upcoming federal budget 2020-21.

“A summary will be forwarded to President Dr. Arif Alvi for a marathon session of the National Assembly,” Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan said in his video message.

He has also contacted Prime Minister Imran Khan and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for upcoming session of National Assembly.

Babar Awan said the government will discuss the matter with the opposition in the House Business Advisory Committee as well. The lawmakers will hold debates over budget, legislation, constitutional amendments and modification in the Anti-Money Laundering Act, he added.

PML-N, the biggest opposition party in parliament, around a week before had asked government to complete 130 mandatory days of a parliamentary year of the National Assembly.

The government, in current parliamentary session, has to meet 53 days to complete mandatory 130 days of a parliamentary year.

“The National assembly has only met for 77 days in a year, while to fulfill the constitutional requirement, the assembly has to meet for another 53 days,” said parliamentary leaders of PML-N Khawaja Asif.

Sources said that the government had planned to resolve the pending legislative business issue of both the houses [Senate and National Assembly] by summoning a joint session of parliament before National Assembly session.

As around five important bills are pending in both the houses of parliament [Senate and National Assembly]. These important bills will be passed in joint sitting of parliament.