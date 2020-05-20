Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Police on Tuesday held third ‘e-kutchery’ in the city with an aim to ensure effective coordination with community members and resolve public complaints on priority basis.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad AamirZulfiqar listened to the problems of citizens in this ‘e-kutchery’ and assured to resolve public problems on merit. Member National Assembly (MNA) Raja Khurram Nawaz, senior police officials and citizens also attended this ‘e-kutchery’ by using virtual technology.

MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz appreciated the initiative of IGP Islamabad Muhammad AamirZulfiqar for using e-technology effectively for addressing the public issues. He said that government as well as its institutions have the responsibility to serve the people and public service is being ensured with commitment during this phase of COVID-19.

He said that Prime Minister has categorically directed to serve people. He also congratulated IGP Islamabad for effective steps in resolving public complaints on merit.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad AamirZulfiqar said that Islamabad police is creating awareness among citizens to adopt precautionary measures and also doing its best to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

Islamabad Police Chief said that successful policing is not possible without cooperation of the citizens and he also thanked the philanthropists and volunteers who coordinated with police and ensured help to the poor during this phase of COVID-19. He also thanked the citizens who attended the kutchery and assured effective policing for their safety.

The participants of this ‘e-kutchery’ appreciated the role of Islamabad police in creating awareness among citizens against COVID-19 besides maintaining law and order and also ensuring fair distribution of ration to the deserving people with the help of philanthropists. They also lauded the front line role of Islamabad police in fight against COVID-19.

The IGP said that effective action was underway against criminal elements. He also urged the traders’ community to ensure implementation on SOPs after easing of lockdown as the precautionary measures are the only solution to curb coronavirus.

AamirZulfiqar said that Islamabad police was committed to curb activities of anti-social elements and focus of the force was to resolve pubic complaints through decent policing.

He said that additional strength and vehicles would be provided soon to boost efforts against criminal elements. MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz assured his full support for new building of LoiBher police station and said that cooperation of public representatives with police would help to identify the issues and resolve them.