KARACHI - Karachi Metropolitan Cor­poration KMC Officers Welfare Association has ex­pressed gratitude to Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar for paying 15 percent increase in salaries of all KMC of­ficers and employees that was announced in the an­nual budget 2019-20, last June. The president of the Association Jamil Farooqi, General Secretary Muham­mad Bilal Manzar and other officials said this in a state­ment on Tuesday. They said that the Mayor Karachi had consistently fought and resolved the issue in good faith, 15 percent increase on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr has doubled happiness of the employees and their families.