Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Ministry of Climate Change has written a letter to Auditor General of Pakistan to conduct special audit of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), The Nation has learnt it reliably.

Special audit of IWMB’s previous four annual budgetary spendings sought since FY 2014-2015 over financial irregularities suspicions.

A letter available with The Nation reveals that Islamabad Wildlife Management Board was established under Section 4 of the Islamabad Wildlife (Protection, prevention, Conservation and Management) Ordinance 1979 on July 7, 2015, currently working under the Administrative control of Ministry of Climate Change.

The Ordinance 1979 was promulgated to provide for the protection, preservation, conservation and managementof wildlife and setting up of the National Park in the Islamabad Capital Territory. Secretary M/O Climate Change has directed to conduct special audit of IWMB for the financial year 2014-15, 2016-2017, 2017-18 and 2018-19. It is therefore, requested that the suitable date and time may kindly be communicated to this ministry for arrangement of the record accordingly.

The documents show the irregularities of the 22.328 million as pointed out by the Federal Audit Authorities in the spending of budgetary allocations during FY 2018-19 including purchase of vehicles without NOC from Finance Division of Rs.8.101 million, irregular hiring of rented vehicles for official use of Rs. 942,032, doubtful payment on account of patrol of rented vehicles of Rs. 90,000, irregular payment to the Board member of Rs. 713, 684, irregular payment made to a firm with suspended/ non-operative NTN of Rs.l.072 million, irregular procurement in piecemeal to avoid tendering process of Rs. 528,914, irregular appointment of manager operations and admin assistant whereby creating loss to the Government exchequer of Rs. 270,000, doubtful payment made to ex-operation manager of Rs. 1.111 million, over-payment made to admin officer on account of salary worth Rs. 314,700, over- payment made to ex operation manger on account of salary Rs. I .215 million, irregular payment made on account of consultancy of Rs. 460,000, irregular appointment of wildlife watcher in BS-09 of worth Rs. 157,200, non-depositing of government funds in Federal Treasury of Rs. 400,000, delay in the demarcation of boundary wall of Margalla Hills National Park, encroachment in Margalla Hills National Park.