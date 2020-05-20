Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday authorised filing reference against foreign ministry officials, investigations against Akram Khan Durrani and son of Rukhsana Bangash for inflicting huge losses to national exchequer by abusing their authority.

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of NAB, chaired by Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal authorised filing a reference, conducting five inquiries, an investigation, a complaint verification and referring back the ongoing inquiry being conducted against the officials of FBR to NAB, Rawalpindi for further perusal.

According to NAB spokesman, the Executive Board Meeting (EBM) authorised filing reference against the officers/officials of Foreign Ministry on the accusations of inflicting heavy losses to national exchequer by selling Pakistan embassy building in Jakarta (Indonesia) by trampling the rules and regulations and abusing their authority.

The EBM authorised conducting investigation against Arif Ibrahim, senior joint secretary, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination. The EBM also authorised conducting of five inquiries against various personalities including two separate inquiries against Umer Manzoor son of Rukhsana Bangash, former Member of National Assembly and Political Secretary of former President Asif Ali Zardari, officers, officials of Ministry of Housing and Works and others, Syed Akhtar Hussain Rizvi, former Secretary Works, Gilgit-Baltistan, Akram Khan Durrani, former Minister for Housing and Works, officers/officials of the ministry, management and others of job testing services.

The EBM authorised conducting complaint verification against the officers/officials and others of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. The EBM okayed referring back the ongoing inquiry against the officers/officials and others of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to NAB Rawalpindi bureau for further review as per law.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under the dynamic leadership of Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal strongly believes in accountability for all policy and during the last about 28 months have recovered Rs178 billion directly and indirectly and deposited in the national exchequer which is remarkable success.

The performance of NAB was appreciated by prestigious national and international institutions specially the recent report of World Economic Forum has lauded NAB’s awareness and prevention policy, which is honour for NAB.As many as 1,229 reference involving accumulated amount of Rs 943 billion are under trial in different respected Accountability courts.

Chairman NAB urged the people and regulators to play their due role in nabbing illegal housing societies/Cooperative Housing Societies. Media should also have a look on the legal position of the housing society whether it has sufficient land on ground, lay out plan has approved and NOC has been issued by the concerned Regulator as per law before airing/publishing any advertisements of housing societies. This is essential as some housing societies only exist in papers and vanish from the market after devouring billion of rupees of the innocent people.

NAB chairman directed all officers of NAB for concluding of complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations and pursue NAB cases in honourable accountability courts with full preparation including having solid and concrete evidence as per law.