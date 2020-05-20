Share:

LAHORE - Chief Organizer of PTI Saifullah Khan Niazi and other leaders called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday.

Talking on the occasion, the CM emphasized that professionals will have to be brought forward to ensure good governance adding that party recommendations will be welcomed for public service.

He reiterated the government wanted to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps and party workers should support the government in this regard.

He made it clear that the menace of political nepotism has come to an end and only professionals will be accommodated in boards and committees.

The CM disclosed that reconstitution of Punjab Educational Foundation’s board was being reviewed and a foolproof mechanism of students’ monitoring will also be devised in Punjab Educational Foundation.

Buzdar stated that Insaf Imdad Programme will be got rechecked by providing lists to the elected representatives in Punjab and informed that around three crore needy people will benefit from this programme.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid told that around one billion and 80 crore rupees had been spent on corona control and added that most of the patients admitted in the field hospital at Expo Centre had gone back to their homes after recovery.

The death rate in Punjab is less than other provinces, she added.

Schools Education Minister Dr Murad Raas stated that investigations of more than two lac and 90 thousand bogus students were in progress in Punjab Education Foundation.

Those involved in corruption and bungling in Punjab Education Foundation will not escape from the grip of the law, he added.

The CM was told in the briefing that honourary Secretaries had been deputed in districts and tehsils to ensure good governance and prices of utility stores and local markets will be monitored through sincere workers.

The CM assured to consider the proposals of senior party leaders.

Senior Vice-President Arshad Daad, Deputy Secretary-General Umer Farooq, Provincial Secretary for Good Governance Ijaz Minhas, head of CM’s Complaint Cell Zubair Niazi and others were also present on this occasion.

CM lays foundation stone of Punjab Local Govt academy

Usman Buzdar laid the foundation stone of Punjab Local Government Academy in Johar Town and launched the website of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme on Tuesday.

This project will be completed through the financial support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The CM appreciated the establishment of Punjab Local Government Academy in Lahore and added the purpose of this project is to strengthen the Local Bodies System.

Public representatives and Local Government officials will be given training in this academy and Local Government Department will be promoted according to the needs of the modern era, he added.

Secretary Local Government briefed that this project will be completed with an amount of Rs1.86 billion and 38 lac in 18 months.

The academy will consist of two basements and six floors along with spacious car parking facility.

The annual income of around four crore rupees will be earned through the rent of first and second floors while Rs2 billion, 18 crores and 79 lac will be earned as rent during the next 20 years, he added.

A library will also be established along with facilities like a classroom for 800 students, a hostel for 55 guests, seminar hall, auditorium and computer lab.

The necessary environmental issues like air quality and voice level tests will also be taken care in the construction of Punjab Local Government Academy. The latest research facilities will be provided in addition to the installation of solar energy, he added. Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Information and others were also present on this occasion.

Condemns terrorists’

attacks in Balochistan

Buzdar has strongly condemned terrorists’ attacks on security forces in Kech and Mach areas of Balochistan. The CM, in a statement, extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs and paid tributes to the great sacrifices rendered by martyred jawans. The nation salutes the martyrs and the security officials sacrificing their lives for the beloved motherland, while performing their duties, are the heroes of the nation. The whole nation is united and firm against the terrorists and they will not find any place to hide, the CM concluded.