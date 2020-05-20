Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Railways has finalized ar­rangements to resume the train service across the country, includ­ing Peshawar station, from today (Wednesday) after almost two months of the coronavirus lock­down.

Divisional Transportation Of­ficer of Pakistan Railways Tahir Masood Marwat told The Nation that today (Wednesday), Awam Express, and Khyber Mail would leave Peshawar for Karachi and Jaffar Express would leave for Quetta.

“Also, Meher Express will leave Multan for Rawalpindi and it also passes through our division,” the official said, adding that the train service is being resumed while also keeping in view the implementa­tion of the standard operating pro­cedures (SOPs) for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a press release from the Pakistan Railways stated that new coaches had been fixed in all the trains to be made operational for the service.

The statement further said that only passengers with online tick­ets would be allowed to board the trains after following all the stan­dard operating procedures (SoPs) specified by the government.

It further said that staff mem­bers with entry passes would be al­lowed to enter the railway station premises only if they wear masks and gloves and possess sanitizers. The passengers would also be re­quired to fulfil these requirements.

Also, the passengers are required to maintain six feet distance during travel. The cafeteria and food stalls at the station would remain open, it said, adding that medical staff would remain on duty 24/7.

The train services had been sus­pended on March 25 in view of the coronavirus epidemic.