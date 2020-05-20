Share:

ISLAMABAD - MNA and PML-N leader Khurram Dastgir Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court challenging the notification regarding constitution of National Finance Commission.

In his petition, Dastgir requested the court to declare the said notification as illegal being ultra vires sub-articles (1) and (2) of Article 160 of the Constitution.

He filed the petition through his counsel Barrister Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha and cited President of Pakistan through his secretary, Federal Government through secretary cabinet division, Secretary Finance, Secretary Law and Dr Abdul Hafiz Sheikh Advisor to Prime Minister as respondents.

He said the basic framework of the state structure laid down by the colonial masters of the sub-continent was a centralized.

He continued the most important institution created in the Constitution for this purpose i.e. determining the center-province revenue distribution ratio is the National Finance Commission and this institution has been a part of every single Constitution of Pakistan and progressively empowered.