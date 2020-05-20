Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz President Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that fresh elections are the only solution to issues faced by the country. He was talking to a private news channel.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman said yesterday that Pakistan People’s Party had supported the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’ demand of fresh polls in the country. “Demand is not undemocratic. What [else] can be done in case of failure of a government,” said Kaira. “Re-election or in-house change are the two options to get rid of an incapable government,” he said.

Flanked by Chaudhry Manzoor, Aslam Gill and Malik Usman, Mr Kaira said judiciary must not intervene in the affairs of the executive because the former didn’t have experience of running the country.

Terming Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi ‘over-ambitious’, he recalled that the PTI leader had quitted the PPP on change of his portfolio but used as cover the release of Raymond Davis.

The decision to release Davis was unanimous, all federal and provincial governments, state institutions, agencies and courts were on board, he claimed. He said that the National Finance Commission and 18th Amendment strengthened the federation and weakened nationalists and separatist movements.

He said the amendment was in line with the promise made by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with the provinces as enshrined in the 1940 Resolution and that the country was bifurcated in 1971 because of violating this promise.

Saying the issue is not distribution but collection of resources, he lamented that the PTI government failed to collect revenue as the PPP had (in ‪2008-13) taken the tax collection up to Rs2200 billion and the PML-N had (in ‪2014-18) almost doubled the collection.

He challenged the government to give details of the Rs1240 billion ‘fraud’ package given in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

He lamented that misleading reports about the wellbeing of Asif Ali Zardari were being deliberately spread, while the former president is stable at home.