KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Khurram Zaman on Tuesday claimed that the Federal Government was supporting all the provinces equally while Pakistan People Party leaders of Sindh were busy in political point-scoring even on coronavirus issue.
While talking in a meeting, PTI Leader said that the Federal Government was equally concerned about situation in Sindh because it was one of the federating units.
“Sindh’s interests are also dear to us,” he said, adding, unity is the need of the hour and a joint strategy to combat the virus will have to be formulated for efforts to be effective.
He further hailed the Supreme Court’s order to reopen shopping malls and said the verdict had delivered Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance of simultaneously fighting the pandemic and saving the vulnerable segments of society from hunger and starvation.
“The government is maintaining a balance between economic activities and preventive measures against the coronavirus,” she added.
he said, “I also appreciate the incumbent government for taking bold decisions in tough situation.” Resuming of business activities would revive the economy, he said, adding, but unfortunately People were not taking preventive measures seriously.
He said a long lockdown was not in the interest of the country as the daily-wage earners could not afford restrictions. However, following precautionary measures was vital to tackle the challenge of coronavirus, she added.
“People must ensure social distancing in shopping malls and markets,” he urged.
Despite its limited resources, he said, the government had devised a strategy to support the vulnerable segments of the society.
Replying to a question, he said, since the country’s situation in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak was not as bad as was being expected, Pakistan
with the grace of Allah Almighty would soon overcome the challenge and be one of the countries getting out of the deadly virus speedily.
PTI LEADER LAUDS SC’S VERDICT FOR OPENING OF MARKETS
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, (PTI) Sukkur Ladies Wing president Safia Baloch lauded the Supreme Court’s verdict for allowing markets and shopping malls to reopen.
In her statement issued here on Tuesday she said the her party was supporting the traders’ campaign to ease sufferings of the common man.
She further said that PTI`s aim was to bring relief to the people and opening of shopping malls and other markets would bring relief for the traders and people could make Eid shopping easily.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has asked the manufacturers and distributors of hand sanitizers and disinfectants to attach a label, having necessary information, on each bottle/ packing to ensure the quality in the country.
The PSQCA is largely maintaining the standards of various products in the country and in this connection a new standard on sanitizers and disinfectants has been developed by the authority as per WHO standards, said a spokesperson of the PSQCA on Tuesday.
The information must include contents of the product with percentage, dates of manufacturing and expiry, batch number and manufacturers name with address.
Meanwhile, SSP, National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Sukkur Zone, Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo on Tuesday said, the online classes for officers of NHMP Probation Course had been started. He said the training activities at Motorway Police were also suspended amid spread of COVID-19.
The SSP directed the officers to take keen interest in their training activities and adopt safety measure in order to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19.