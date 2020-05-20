Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party yesterday urged the federal government to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously. President PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Senator Taj Haider, member PPP core committee, expressed dismay over federal government’s moves to accelerate spread of virus by opening up public transport. In a joint statement, they alleged the government earlier encouraged the spread of the coronavirus at the entry points of Taftan and international airport and by limiting the distribution of the Benazir Income Support Programme funds to only 2 private banks and opening the markets.