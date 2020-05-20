Share:

SUKKUR - Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf, (PTI) Sukkur Ladies Wing President Safia Baloch on Tuesday lauded the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict, allowing markets and shopping malls in the country to reopen.

In her statement is­sued here, she said that her party was support­ing the traders’ demand to ease the lockdown so that sufferings of the common man could be lessened.

She further said that PTI government’s am­bition was to bring re­lief to the people, and reopening of shopping malls and other mar­kets was a step in the same direction.

“Hopefully people and the shopkeepers would now be able to celebrate Eid in a befit­ting manner, “ she ex­pressed the hope.