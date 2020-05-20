SUKKUR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, (PTI) Sukkur Ladies Wing President Safia Baloch on Tuesday lauded the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict, allowing markets and shopping malls in the country to reopen.
In her statement issued here, she said that her party was supporting the traders’ demand to ease the lockdown so that sufferings of the common man could be lessened.
She further said that PTI government’s ambition was to bring relief to the people, and reopening of shopping malls and other markets was a step in the same direction.
“Hopefully people and the shopkeepers would now be able to celebrate Eid in a befitting manner, “ she expressed the hope.