Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of provincial assembly Shaheen Raza on Wednesday has lost her life to deadly coronavirus.

According to Mayo Hospital CEO Dr Asad Aslam, Raza had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the hospital three days ago.

He added that the deceased was also a patient of blood pressure and diabetes.

Raza is the first lawmaker in Pakistan to lose her life to the pandemic.

Previously, many politicians including Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani had tested positive for coronavirus after which they went into self-isolation and recovered.

Pakistan confirmed 46 more deaths from novel coronavirus in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 985 and positive cases surged to 45,898.