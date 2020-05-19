Share:

LAHORE-The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that repair work of Tower of 500kV Rawat – Neelum Jhelum Transmission Line will be carried out on 20 & 21 May 2020. Subsequently partial load management will be observed from 9 am to 5 pm on 20 May and from 5am to 5pm on 21 May 2020 on 132 kV and 66 kV grid stations of IESCO. The Spokesman informed that these grid stations and feeders include Chakwal, Chakri, Adiala, Gujar Khan, Jatli, Padshan, Pinanwal, Dandot, Talagang, Choa Syedan Shah, Noorpur Sethi, Bhagwal, Jand, Lakarmar and Tamman. Bestway Cement, Pakistan Cement, DG Khan Cement, Pak Lafarge Cement and Dandot Cement Industries will also face partial load management.