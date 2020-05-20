Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee Tuesday held a special meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to “chalk out a process through which the ruling party can actively play its part to aid good governance process in the province.”

A statement issued by the PTI’s Central Media Department in Islamabad said that an important meeting was held between CM Punjab Buzdar and Nyazee in Lahore in which important issues related to health, education and good governance in Punjab were discussed in detail. Both leaders discussed party’s cadres and how PTI’s good governance teams would be activated and get involved to help the Punjab Government.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given regarding the secretaries for good governance nominated by the PTI organizations at the district and tehsil level in Punjab province while the provincial ministers of health and education presented key points regarding the performance of their respective departments.

Chief Organizer PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee said on the occasion that the officials and workers of the PTI’s good governance department would join hands with the provincial government in public service welfare work providing health, education and good governance. He lauded the steps taken by the provincial government during the situation arising from coronavirus.

Nyazee further said that reforms in administrative structure and welfare of the people was at the top of PTI’s agenda in Punjab and CM Buzdar has been successfully implementing the PTI manifesto in Punjab. PTI officials and workers are fully prepared to lend a helping hand to the provincial government and improve public service delivery, he added.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar welcomed the PTI’s proposals for serving the people of Punjab and said that solving the problems of the people on their doorstep is top priority of Punjab government and welcomed the support of PTI workers. He further said that the era of political patronage has come to an end and only those with professional skills and qualifications will be provided opportunities in the boards and committees.

Separately, PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee and other party leaders met the Prime Minister’s focal person for digital media Dr Arsalan Khalid at his residence in Lahore and expressed condolences over the death of his father. On this occasion, the PTI leaders prayed for the high ranks of the late father of Dr Khalid and expressed heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved.