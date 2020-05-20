Share:

Science and religion are similar in some areas and different in others. Science can be measured. Religion is closer to philosophy and the ethical aspect of its subjects. Science is closer to discrete and quantitative aspects. They both perform different functions: you don’t use science to answer ethical questions and you don’t use religion to measure the universe Science says that the big bang was the beginning of the universe. Religion says we were created in the likeness of God. Both science and religion have fair points to consider. Both organisations love authority, although religion probably likes it a tad more. Science praises its large scientific institutions and schools, however.

TAHIR AYAZ,

Islamabad.