KARACHI - The Sindh Government on Tuesday delcared May 22 to May 27 as public holi­days to mark the Eidul Fitr throughout the province. All the government offices, autonomous, semi-autono­mous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of Government of Sindh, ex­cept essential services and the departments and of­fices engaged in prevention and control of coronavirus emergency, would remain closed, a news release said.