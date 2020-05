Share:

KARACHI - Speaker of Sindh As­sembly, Agha Siraj Dur­rani, has posteponed a session of the provin­cial assembly of Sindh previously scheduled to be held on May 20, has now been reset to meet on June 03. According to a notification issued here on Tuesday, the assembly session has now been summoned on June 03 at 11 a.m. at Sindh Assembly Build­ing, Karachi.