KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Local Gov­ernment Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that the Government of Sindh had given special consideration to the K-IV project in order to fulfil the future water needs of people of the province and that cabinet was fully committed to resolve issues of people as per the di­rectives of Chairman PPP.

Chairing a meeting on K-IV project at the office of Sec­retary Local Government, he said the K-IV project had been designed to compete the up­coming water needs of the people and Sindh Government was fully focused to keep all the project steps crystal clear, according to a news release.

“We want to overcome the future problems keeping all the stake holders on board with us,” he said.

Nasir Shah stated that highly trained professionals were giving their services for the K-IV project.

“We have a team of highly motivated professionals who are working with profession­alism and enthusiasm. We want to make the K-IV project a success and we are following the international standards,” said Nasir Shah. He stressed the officials to further speed up the project.

Earlier, Secretary LG Roshan Shaikh briefed the minister about the recent development and new enhancements in the project and told that the project was inclining day by day as per the international standards.

The meeting was attended by Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter, Chairman District Council Kara­chi Salman Abdullah Murad, MD Water Board Asad Ullah Khan, Project Director K-IV Aasd Za­min, Project Director KWSSIP Ayub Shaikh and Member Water Board Suleman Chandio. Other members of the board also at­tended the meeting through video link and all the present participants adopted the social distancing guide lines.

Meanwhile, one more coronavi­rus patient has died here at Civil Hospital on Tuesday, taking the tally to 21 in Hyderabad.

A 57-year old patient, Islamud­din resident of Liaquat Colony, has succumbed to the COVID-19 here at isolation ward of LU hospital.

The burial of the deceased was carried out as per Standard Oper­ating Procedures (SOPs) at a local graveyard under supervision of district administration.

NAVEED QAMAR LAUDS

ISOLATION CENTRE FOR SERVING HUMANITY

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Spe­cial Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empower­ment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh, has said that the isolation center established at Comprehen­sive High School in Tando Muham­mad Khan district has been activat­ed in view of a number of patients infected with coronavirus.

He said this while inspecting the facilities provided at the Isolation Center at Comprehensive High School Tando Muhammad Khan, according to a news release here on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner Yasir Bhatti and District Health Of­ficer Dr Muhammad Yousuf were also present on the occasion.

DHO Dr Muhammad Yousuf briefed the Special Assistant about the facilities provided in the isola­tion center. Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said, ‘Unfortunately the number of coronavirus patients is increasing which is a matter of concern. People should take pre­cautions and do their daily work otherwise it will be impossible to stop the coronavirus.’

He said that Sindh Government was serving the people within its means. He said that human lives were of utmost importance but at the same time it was very important to provide employment opportuni­ties to them. He further said that the people of Tando Muhammad Khan district should be satisfied as the district administration was well aware of its duties and would not compromise on public health.